Nikki Bella Reveals How Scott Hall And Hulk Hogan Felt About 'Total Bellas'

Nikki and Brie, the Bella Twins, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 37 weekend as part of the 2020 class. Despite debuting in an era when women received very little time in WWE to showcase their abilities onscreen, the Bellas were able to stick around long enough to find much success in and out of the ring. "Total Bellas" began in late 2016 as a spinoff to the original "Total Divas" — a show that both Nikki and Brie were on originally; it is a reality series that follows their lives and was around for six seasons, with the last episode airing in 2021.

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Nikki revealed how Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan — inducted the same year as part of the NWO — felt about Nikki and Brie's "Total Bellas" show. "Scott Hall was there and was saying all these amazing things," Bella said. "Hulk and all of them ... were talking to us about the reality show, I was like, 'Wait, what?' And they were like, 'Oh, we love us some Total Bellas' ... Brie and I just walked away that day like, 'Is this real?' Like, the most respected people in this industry pulled us aside and said all these amazing things."

Besides having their own reality show, both Nikki and Brie have held the Divas Championship in WWE — with Nikki owning the record for the longest Divas Championship reign in WWE history. Nikki has also headlined the only all-women's premium live event in WWE history, failing to defeat Ronda Rousey for the "Raw" Women's Championship at Evolution 2018.

