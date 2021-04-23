In an interview with E!, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan talked about running into the Bella Twins at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It turns out Hogan had a little trouble identifying which Bella was Brie and which was Nikki.

“I also have been able to tell Brie and Nikki apart. It’s really easy,” Hogan said. “I’m sitting there talking to Brie asking about, you know, being a first-time mom with her son and she stopped me, and she goes, ‘Terry, you’re talking to Brie. I’m not Nikki.'”

The reason for this, according to Hogan, is that Brie and Nikki’s post baby-transformations have made them identical. Whatever the reason, Hogan had significant praise for the Bellas, saying “they’re setting an example for all of us.” He also revealed he offered them some advice on their post wrestling endeavors.

“We were talking, and I said, ‘Man, it’s really cool to see you guys move on from the wrestling business but, don’t drop the ball,'” Hogan said. “‘You’ve been planning on how to generate revenue, you’ve been planning on how to be entrepreneurs, you’ve been planning on how to guide your life and take care of your families and it’s really cool to see the women of the WWE doing this.'”

The Bellas were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame prior to WrestleMania 37, and later made an appearance on Night Two of the show in a segment featuring Hogan, his WrestleMania co-host Titus O’Neil and Bayley. Recently both Brie and Nikki have hinted at making a WWE comeback in order to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.