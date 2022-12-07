Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV

Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring.

In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut Zayn a surplus amount of slack for his antics, which often challenge Sikoa not to laugh out loud when he is trying to maintain a serious persona.

"The hard thing about it is he's naturally like that," he said. "He's naturally funny. And I gotta tell him sometimes, "Man, you gotta give me a heads up [on] what you gonna do and what you wanna say when you get up."

Sikoa referred to a WWE video clip that went viral when Zayn, the one non-family member of The Bloodline, became a little too playfully disruptive.

"I don't know if you saw this clip, man, it was the house show that we had after 'War Games' on Sunday where he introduces me," he said. "I come out, and it's all over the Internet where they're saying I broke character – which I didn't. He's in the middle on the ramp, he's walking away from me and he goes, 'Yeah, my dog my dog' – and he points to me [and says] 'You see this guy right here? See this guy right here? This is my dog.'"

Sikoa admitted that Zayn's remarks "almost got me" and he had to wipe his face with a towel to maintain composure. Afterward, Sikoa again requested that Zayn give him advance notice regarding his joking, but Zayn said he had other plans.

"And he goes, 'One of these days on TV. I'm gonna make you crack. I don't know when it's gonna happen – it's gonna be fun."