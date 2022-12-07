Shane Taylor Addresses Unfinished ROH Business Ahead Of Final Battle

Ahead of ROH Final Battle, Shane Taylor has made it clear that he hasn't forgotten about unfinished business. Taylor appeared during Keith Lee's backstage interview on the December 2 episode of "AEW Rampage." Taylor reflected on his history with Lee, as the two used to be a team. Taylor challenged Lee and Swerve Strickland to a tag team match at ROH Final Battle on December 10. Taylor's opponent will be JD Griffey.

During an appearance on "Knockouts and 3 Counts," Taylor said that he doesn't want to think too far ahead outside of the tag team match at Final Battle.

"Nothing else happens if we don't take care of business first," Taylor said. "What's first and foremost on my mind is Final Battle and Swerve In Our Glory. Not looking past them whatsoever. You absolutely can't or it's gonna be a short night." Taylor did end up laying out potential plans if he emerges victorious this Saturday night.

"In my opinion, Dragon Lee kneed me in the face with a chain, I lose my TV Title, never get a rematch for it, right," Taylor said. "Even though everybody in wrestling knows when the champion loses, you get your rematch, somehow Shane Taylor was never afforded that rematch. Then, his brother Rush beats me 'cause Kenny King wraps a chair around my head. I never get another opportunity at the Ring of Honor world title, which to be fair, I wasn't going to ever get if it wasn't for that fan vote."

Taylor went on to share his belief that the previous ROH regime didn't want him anywhere near a world title. He said he doesn't blame the old management team, as he admitted he would've been a headache for the brass.