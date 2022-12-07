'WWE NXT' Sees Dip In Viewership For 12/6 Episode

Viewership totals for the December 6 episode of "NXT" have been revealed. WWE's developmental show took in an average total of 534,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. As far as the 18-49 demo is concerned, that total averages 170,000 viewers for a 0.13 rating in the demo. This marks "NXT's" lowest total viewership average since the May 31 episode earlier this year.

When comparing this week's "NXT" episode to the November 29 show, the viewership total decreased by 17 percent. Viewership in the 18-49 demo dropped three percent. Showbuzz Daily reports that "NXT" finished in 36th place in the 18-49 demo.

Last week's episode of "NXT" actually saw a small bump in viewership. WWE Hall of Famers Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Brian "Road Dogg" James, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly were all featured on the show to help Shawn Michaels introduce the participants of the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches. That episode drew an average of 644,000 viewers, which was up from the previous week's 624,000 viewership total.

This week's "NXT" show featured matches to determine the final competitors in the men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Axiom clinched the final spot in the men's challenge with a win over Von Wagner and Andre Chase, while Indi Hartwell defeated Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley to lay claim to her spot in the women's challenge. Fans also witnessed Tony D'Angelo score a win over Xyon Quinn, but after the match, he was confronted on the big screen by Dijak. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day made a surprise appearance and got into a physical confrontation with Pretty Deadly.