WWE NXT Viewership Sees Small Increase With HOFers On The Show

This week's episode of "WWE NXT" saw viewership numbers going slightly in the right direction.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Tuesday night's show was watched by 644,000 viewers, up from 624,000 viewers the previous week. Throughout November, the "NXT" viewership has remained steady between 620,000-670,000 viewers. Meanwhile, in the all-important overall 18-49 demo, this week's episode did a 0.13, marginally up from last week's 0.12. Additionally, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics also revealed that "NXT" came in at #35 among cable originals in the 18-49 key demo. It should be noted that "NXT" was once again up against NBA Basketball, which took a substantial 0.47 share of the key demographic.

Tuesday night's episode saw WWE Hall of Famers Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, Road Dogg, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly join fellow HOF'er Shawn Michaels to reveal the participants in the inaugural men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches at the Deadline premium live event on December 10. It was confirmed by the set of WWE legends that Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, and one of either Von Wagner, Axiom, and Andre Chase, would compete in the men's bout, with Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Kiana James, and one of either Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell, and Fallon Henley, battling it out in the women's match.

"NXT" will now be looking to build on this week's slight increase in viewership with their Deadline go-home show next Tuesday night. A "Wildcard" match between Wagner, Axiom, and Chase will take place to determine the final competitor in the first-ever men's Iron Survivor Challenge. Meanwhile, Choo, Hartwell, and Henley will also compete in a "Wildcard" match to claim the fifth spot in the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge.