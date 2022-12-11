Hulk Hogan Thought His Alter Ego Would Get A Two-Year WWE Run

Hulk Hogan's career has seen him be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, as a singles star and an NWO member. Hogan's two most famous characters in history were his red and yellow Hulkamania character and the "Hollywood" character he sported while with the NWO.

However, there was a point in 2003 when Hogan tried a completely new character: Mr. America. He revealed his expectations with the gimmick and why he believes it did not work out.

"I thought that Mr. America was going to kind of do like, the Midnight Rider thing that Dusty Rhodes did in Florida, be around for two, three years, mess up all the main events," Hogan said while appearing on Ringside Collectibles' YouTube channel. "When I got there, we had a six-man tag and of course, I thought Mr. America was going to rock on and be a huge angle and they said, 'Hey, brother, you're doing the job tonight.' And I went, 'Hmm, I guess this isn't going very far' ... I just figured they didn't like the gimmick, so, at the end of the match, I kind of pulled the mask up if you guys remembered and showed everybody it was me."

Hogan only wrestled three matches as Mr. America. His came at the Judgment Day pay-per-view in 2003, with him scoring a win over "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. The following two matches saw Hogan take losses while under the mask. He was first defeated by Sean O'Haire. The six-man tag team match Hogan was referring to was him teaming with Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle against Big Show, Charlie Haas, and Shelton Benjamin.

