Hulk Hogan May Have Been The Only One Who Liked This Part Of His Gimmick

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was well-known, especially in WWE, for commonly sporting yellow and red attire most times he wrestled. He would wear a shirt to the ring and typically tore off when he got in the ring, hyping himself up in the process. He would also wear yellow trunks, along with red boots and kneepads as well. However, there is one article of clothing that Hogan believes no one else liked except for him.

"I came up with the helmet to try to come up with a way to kind of give the guys an out like if I put the helmet on, I cheated, I gave a headbutt on them or something, I thought, 'Maybe I could get them to do the one, two, three,'" Hogan said appearing on "Ringside Collectibles." "That's where the helmet originally came from, so the bad guys wouldn't be whining and crying because, you know, the office wanted me to go over. So, that's where the helmet came from originally. I don't think [Vince McMahon] likes it at all. I don't think, I don't think anybody liked it except for me."

Hogan's helmet would not be an article of clothing he would wear very often, although the video with "Ringside Collectibles," does show a Hogan figure wearing the helmet. Despite not wearing the helmet for most of his career, Hogan would not struggle to find success using the Leg Drop as his finisher. The Leg Drop led him to multiple different world title wins along with a win over Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III in one of the most iconic matches of all time.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ringside Collectibles" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.