Freddie Prinze Jr. Heaps Praise On MJF's 'BBB' Promo From AEW Dynamite

Freddie Prinze Jr. has high praise for a recent AEW segment that has garnered some strong opinions from fans and experts. During the November 30 episode of "Dynamite," AEW World Champion MJF turned on William Regal by hitting him in the back of the head with brass knuckles on. During an edition of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze gushed over the segment.

"Outside of him not saying sharks smell blood in the water, but sharks smelling water, it was flawless and perfect. It felt like a 25-minute promo, and I never looked at my watch once. I was completely entertained and I'm watching this guy just destroy everyone that loved him, and then the moment he wanted you to love him again, you did. He then destroyed the belt that AEW has created and made a Burberry belt, which is just ugly and awful."

Prinze noted that he thinks the look of the Burberry belt is terrible in the best way possible. He also expressed his belief that the segment wasn't a one-man show.

"It's not just Maxwell that got this over, everyone involved got this over," Prinze said. "Regal got this over by just being still and unconscious, and not shaking too much. This was just wonderful, and this was in fact William Regal's final episode of television on AEW because it's been reported now, and I believe these reports to be 100 percent true, that he's going back to WWE where he was unceremoniously released."

Following reports regarding Regal's future with AEW, Tony Khan revealed to reporters during a media call promoting ROH Final Battle that Regal is indeed leaving AEW to work with his son, "NXT's" Charlie Dempsey, and return to WWE.

Please credit "Wrestling With Freddie," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc.