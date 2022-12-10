Hulk Hogan Calls WWE HOFer 'Rock Solid' And 'A Really Good Friend'

In the mid-1990s, Hulk Hogan, along with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall formed the NWO, a stable that would eventually see a WWE Hall of Fame induction as a part of the class of 2020. Even though Hogan, Nash, and Hall were the original members of the faction, throughout the years of its existence, there were many different wrestlers who made their way through the group. One of those wrestlers was Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, who was known as Syxx in WCW. While appearing on Ringside Collectibles' YouTube channel, Hogan shared his thoughts on Waltman.

"He was rock solid, man, he was on the team," Hogan said. "I couldn't figure for a while if he was loyal to D-Generation X or to the NWO. He kind of bounced back and forth, but he was a really good friend, man. I didn't really get to know him until a couple of years into the run, but he turned out to be a really solid friend."

While the NWO was dominating WCW, DX was making its mark in WWE, led by Shawn Michaels and later, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Waltman spent more time as part of DX than the NWO, however, while in WCW, he was able to win the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship. He found greater success in WWE, winning the World Tag Team Championship on four occasions, the Light Heavyweight Championship twice, the European Championship, and the Cruiserweight Championship. Waltman can also say he has been inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame, in 2020 along with the NWO, and the year prior with DX.