Two of the most iconic and game-changing factions of all time were in competing companies during the same era — D-Generation X in WWE and the New World Order in WCW.

On “Insight with Chris Van Vliet”, former member of DX and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed comparisons between the two well-known factions.

“I get the comparison. I think they came at the same time. I just think one of them — look, to me, and of course I’m biased ’cause I was in one, I just thought [DX was] kind of cool because we were distinct, and that was us,” Road Dogg said. “I felt like they added people every chance they got split into different [subgroups]. I liked it when it was just Hogan and the Outsiders, you know what I mean? … I just felt like [the nWo] got kind of bastardized.”

The nWo was formed in WCW in 1996 when Hogan joined forces with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall at Bash at the Beach, turning heel by hitting a leg drop on Randy Savage. Following the original formation, the group would go on to have over 60 total members throughout the group’s run, with different iterations of the original faction spanning throughout WCW, WWE, and even NJPW. Some of the versions of the nWo would have slightly different names, such as nWo Japan, nWo Wolfpac, and nWo Hollywood.

DX was formed in WWE in 1997 with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, and Rick Rude as the original members. Once Michaels was on the shelf due to injury, Triple H and Chyna added Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac to the group, which lasted from 1998 until 1999. Tori eventually joined the group in 1999 but is rarely recognized as one of the core members of the faction. DX only had a total of eight true members, much less than the faction on the brand they were competing against.

Both factions may have been in competing companies but that did not stop them from being successful on their respective shows. In 2019, the group of Triple H, Michaels, Chyna, X-Pac, Gunn, and Dogg were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 as DX. The nWo was inducted in 2021 as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class with members Hogan, Nash, Hall, and Waltman, who was also inducted with DX known as X-Pac.

