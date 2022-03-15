Dolph Ziggler has become the new NXT Champion after defeating Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match on NXT 2.0 RoadBlock. Speaking about the new NXT Champion on the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed his level of admiration for Ziggler and which WWE Hall of Famer he reminds him of.

Due to his involvement in the success of the nWo, Bischoff has always been asked who from this current day and age he’d welcome as a member of the group and revealed why that person would be Ziggler.

“Dolph Ziggler has always been at the top of my list,” Bischoff said. “I think he’s one of the most underrated talents in WWE. I see this cat and he reminds me so much of Kurt Angle. In the sense that he’s got so much range, he can be a comedic, pain in the ass, smarmy heel or he can be a legitimate badass killer. He can do one night and one the next night and there’s not a lot of people that have that kind of range.

“He looks great, he’s got so much. Who knows, this could be a breath of fresh air for his career, making this move, getting out of the pack. You’re on that treadmill, you’re in that system, you’re on that roster and then all of a sudden you get a chance to break away and shine and maybe have some creative flexibility and freedom that you don’t have on RAW or SmackDown, maybe that could be it and he could get a big shot in the arm out of this. I hope that’s the case because he’s an amazing talent.”

Before losing the NXT Championship, Bron Breakker made his WWE main roster debut on Monday Night RAW, teaming with Tommaso Ciampa to take on Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

As someone who worked with Rick Steiner back in the day, Eric Bischoff explained his level of excitement for Steiner’s kid and why he believes Bron is an amazing talent with a bright future.

“I am almost giddy with excitement,” Bischoff said. “Part of it is because of my relationship with Rick. Rick and I don’t talk, hardly at all, we see each other on the road, great. I’m not a phone guy and neither is he so we just don’t communicate. Rick is one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with on a completely different level.

“Now to see Rick’s son climbing that ladder and making it onto the main roster. I guess what I’m trying to say is I’m living vicariously through what I know has got to be a satisfying part of Rick’s life right now, watching his son break into the business. As far as himself, I think he’s an amazing talent, there’s a lot to look forward to.”

