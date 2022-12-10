Jim Ross Thought WWE NXT Star Could Main Event WrestleMania Right Away

Finn Balor is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in modern-day wrestling, making a name for himself as the founding member and leader of Bullet Club in NJPW. Since joining WWE, fans have thought that he should be in the main event of WWE's biggest Premium Live Event, WrestleMania. However, it's not just them who feel this way, as their feelings have been echoed by legendary commentator Jim Ross.

"I sat in the front row with Jan when Finn Balor made his debut," Ross said on the latest episode of his podcast, "Grilling JR". "I'm thinking, 'Gee, this son of a b**** is ready to go right now. Put him on the WrestleMania publicity posters. This kid, he is fantastic." Ross, who is currently a part of AEW, was then employed by WWE.

Balor signed with WWE in 2014 and made his in-ring debut at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution, where he teamed up with Hideo Itami to defeat The Ascension. He has since gone on to win numerous championships in WWE on both "NXT" and the main roster, which includes the "NXT" Championship, the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the inaugural Universal Champion.

While Balor has never been in the main event of "The Showcase of the Immortals," he has wrestled at WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 35 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Interestingly, he competed for the Intercontinental Championship on both shows, facing Seth Rollins and The Miz at the former, and Bobby Lashley at the latter.

