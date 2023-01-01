Examining The Ultimate Warrior Stunt That Led To A Life-Altering Injury For Davey Boy Smith

"It felt like concrete," said Alex Wright to Wrestling Shoot Interviews when describing landing on a certain spot in one of the two rings used at WCW's Fall Brawl 1998 pay-per-view. That night, Wright teamed with Disco Inferno to face "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart in the opening match. What wasn't known to Wright and Smith was the ring they were having the match in — ring closest to the entranceway — had a trapped door underneath it that was going to be used for The Ultimate Warrior's entrance and exit during the WarGames match.

"I cannot recall that anybody told us there was a trap door," said Wright. "And that was very bad because he [Bulldog] gorilla pressed me and slammed me right on it. And he didn't know. I thought I broke in half. And he injured himself also in that match, so that was very ... not very responsible from the office not telling us, 'Okay, here's the area you shouldn't take any bumps.'"

During the match, Smith took several bumps on the trap door area, all three of which made sickening "thud" sounds; a hip toss, a flat back bump when Wright counted a sunset flip attempt, and a scoop slam by Wright. The end of the match saw Smith struggle to lift Disco Inferno up for the running powerslam, and after two failed attempts, Smith muscled Disco up for the finish.