AEW Returning To Canada In March 2023

Chris Jericho is coming home to Winnipeg and he's bringing AEW with him.

During a backstage segment on last night's AEW "Dynamite," the ROH World Heavyweight Champion and AEW producer announced the "huge news" that the promotion will travel to Winnipeg for the first time next March for a special Tuesday night edition of "Dynamite." The show will happen March 14 at the Canada Life Centre, which has a venue capacity of roughly 16,300.

"I can't believe it," Jericho said. "This is going to be the biggest wrestling show of the decade: I'm going to be there, Kenny Omega is going to be there, Don Callis is going to be there. There'd be no AEW without Winnipeg." Omega and Callis also are from Winnipeg.

Jericho, who grew up in Winnipeg and graduated from local Red River College, shouted out local sports teams and food spots, saying he wants to see Winnipeg Jets fans and D Jay's pizza restaurant fans at the show. "The entire city's going to come out in droves to see me, their biggest hero," the Canadian-American wrestler said.

AEW made its Canadian debut in mid-October when it filmed episodes of "Dynamite" and "Rampage" in Toronto. Meanwhile, AEW owner Tony Khan has teased plans to bring the promotion to international markets throughout 2022. The company, which began airing on TNT in late 2019, has mostly held shows in the continental United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a large factor. In September, Khan also teased a potential AEW show in London for summer 2023, indicating the company is ready to expand beyond the U.S. now that pandemic restrictions have eased worldwide.