Top WWE Star Calls Rhea Ripley 'The Future Of The Business'

Rhea Ripley seems to be having yet another breakout year. The 26-year-old from Australia has already developed an impressive resume in WWE as the inaugural "NXT UK" Women's Champion in addition to capturing the "NXT" and "Raw" women's titles, plus the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Her alliance with The Judgment Day has taken her to another level and is catching the attention of many top stars in the industry.

Becky Lynch recently returned from injury and crossed paths with Ripley inside WarGames at WWE Survivor Series. The two shared an intense stare-down on the December 5 episode of "Raw" as fans anxiously await their next encounter in between the ropes. During a recent interview with Verge, Lynch shared high praise for who she believes is "the future of the business."

"I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we've ever seen," Lynch said. "I think she's incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go, 'Well, that's the future of the business and the business is in good hands.' She's the future but I'm still the present. There can only be one Man around the place."

Lynch noted that she will put Ripley in her place if it comes down to it. She also pointed out that Ripley is currently associated with someone "The Man" knows all too well. Lynch has known Judgment Day's leader Finn Balor for over 20 years after the Irishman helped train her. Considering their history, Lynch is curious to see what side Balor would take "if push came to shove."