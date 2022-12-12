William Regal Shares His Essentials For Being A Pro Wrestler Or Sports Entertainer

Few figures in the professional wrestling industry have an eye for talent like William Regal. For a number of years, the retired grappler worked for WWE as a scout and recruiter for the "NXT" brand, and it's known that Regal would offer his expertise to those toiling away in the company's development system. From time to time, Regal has made some points publicly about what it takes to become a professional wrestler, and his words are just as insightful as most fans would imagine.

Back in 2014, Regal took to Twitter to share a lengthy note on the level of work it takes to successfully pursue pro wrestling. The "Gentleman Villain" warned prospective talent that it's an extremely demanding career, taking a toll on the body as well as the mind toll due to long hours and extensive travel. Regal also encouraged an education outside of wrestling to set one's self up for the future.

"Find a school with a good rep and a trainer who has a great pedigree," Regal stated. "Learn the basics properly. Get and stay in good condition, there's a big difference from looking in condition to actually being in condition." The vet also stressed the importance of respect, not just for superiors but peers as well.