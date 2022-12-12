William Regal Shares His Essentials For Being A Pro Wrestler Or Sports Entertainer
Few figures in the professional wrestling industry have an eye for talent like William Regal. For a number of years, the retired grappler worked for WWE as a scout and recruiter for the "NXT" brand, and it's known that Regal would offer his expertise to those toiling away in the company's development system. From time to time, Regal has made some points publicly about what it takes to become a professional wrestler, and his words are just as insightful as most fans would imagine.
Back in 2014, Regal took to Twitter to share a lengthy note on the level of work it takes to successfully pursue pro wrestling. The "Gentleman Villain" warned prospective talent that it's an extremely demanding career, taking a toll on the body as well as the mind toll due to long hours and extensive travel. Regal also encouraged an education outside of wrestling to set one's self up for the future.
"Find a school with a good rep and a trainer who has a great pedigree," Regal stated. "Learn the basics properly. Get and stay in good condition, there's a big difference from looking in condition to actually being in condition." The vet also stressed the importance of respect, not just for superiors but peers as well.
Professional Wrestlers vs. Sports Entertainers
Regal emphasized the importance of logic in wrestling, as it is what keeps viewers invested in the action, and shared a piece of advice from the late Roddy Piper. "Always wrestle from your heart," Regal said. "It sounds [simple] but it's not. Don't play at pro wrestling." The last thing Regal stresses is for wrestlers to use common sense, stating that he won't be there to hold their hand.
This extended letter wouldn't be the last time Regal shared his thoughts with the public regarding his lifelong profession. The former AEW, WWE and WCW star would continue to offer advice from time to time on his "Gentleman Villain" podcast. That advice included slowing down, and not trying to be the top wrestler in the world every day of the week.
Regal's thoughts shed light on the fact that, despite the back-and-forth between wrestlers, fans, and companies on the differences between the two, being a professional wrestler and a "sports entertainer" are one and the same. Both require an awareness of not just your opponent, but the crowd as well as viewers watching at home.