WWE Executive Thinks Sean Waltman NXT Run Would Be Awesome

WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman has not competed on "Raw" or "SmackDown" since mid-2002, but the one brand he has yet to wrestle for is "NXT". When asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if he would ever be interested in seeing Waltman compete in an "NXT" ring on the media call for the upcoming "Deadline" Premium Live Event, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has the following to say:

"I know that he's been getting back in there, here and there," Michaels said. "I've got to tell you, he's in the best shape he's been in [for] a long, long time. He looks fantastic. Obviously, that would be something I'd have to run up the flagpole and everything, but talent would benefit from that so much. I know he'd have a blast, so look, if that is an option that we are allowed to explore, I'd jump all over it."

Waltman appeared on the November 29 episode of "NXT" as one of the panelists who aided Michaels in determining who would be competing in the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges this Saturday. The two men have a storied history with one another, dating back to their days as members of D-Generation X during the Attitude Era.

"We were all busy just trying to work," Michaels continued. "We can't just pick it up and do it off the cuff like we used to so by the time we did the panel and everything, he was really focused on helping us out to get that done ...Clearly we [benefit] as a program if we just have [him] doing anything for us."