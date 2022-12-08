William Regal Bids Farewell To The Blackpool Combat Club

Amid reports that William Regal is packing his bags and heading back to WWE, the pro wrestling legend has officially sent his farewell to the Blackpool Combat Club.

The future of the AEW faction, which has been spearheaded by Regal's guidance as a manager over the past year, now hangs in the balance.

Regal's goodbyes began Wednesday night on AEW "Dynamite." Following a pinfall victory over the Jericho Appreciation Society, Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta stood in the ring as AEW commentator Tony Schiavone showed them a recent backstage interview with Regal, who explained why he turned on Moxley at AEW's Full Gear and instead helped MJF win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

"I realized several months ago that the three main members of the Blackpool Combat Club didn't need me around anymore," Regal said. "I knew they wouldn't let me go, but I needed to show them why they don't need me."

Explaining that "you have to lead by example," Regal said "the reason I did what I did...was to teach you the final thing that I could ever teach you: Always stay one step ahead and make sure you always keep eyes in the back of your head. I'm Blackpool Combat Club until the day I die."

On Thursday morning, Regal then tweeted out a link to a Slade song "Far Far Away" and tweeted: "To the members of the BCC... It's been a pleasure fellas. We'll meet again."

AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed Wednesday that Regal will leave the promotion and head back to WWE, where he hopes to work more closely with his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey.