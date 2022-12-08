AEW Dynamite Turns Around Drop In Key Demo Rating

The viewership data for the December 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite" has been revealed.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night's "Dynamite" episode was watched by an average of 840,000 viewers overall. Compared to last week that number is down three percent. Last week's episode was viewed by an average of 870,000 viewers.

Wednesday night's episode drew an average of 380,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, for a 0.29 rating in the key demographic. That's up from last week's key demo rating of 0.26. The latest episode also finished slightly ahead of MTV's "The Challenge," which had a 0.26 key demo rating.

According to Showbuzz Daily, "Dynamite" ranked third on Wednesday night in the P18-49 demo among cable originals and it ranked 14th for broadcast primetime. ESPN's NBA coverage top two spots among cable originals. For overall total viewership, it was CBS's long-running reality competition series "Survivor" that ranked first on December 7.

During Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite," Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, setting himself up for a "winner takes all" match against AEW World Champion MJF, whose title and Dynamite Diamond Ring will both be on the line.

Also on the show, Samoa Joe retained his TNT Championship against Darby Allin. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia. TBS Champion Jade Cargill and the Baddies (Red Velvet and Leila Grey) defeated Madison Rayne, former Baddie Kiera Hogan, and Skye Blue, and in the main event, The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) retained the AEW World Tag Team Titles against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).