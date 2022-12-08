W. Morrissey Gets New Ring Name In AEW

It appears that AEW star W. Morrissey has a new ring name. In a Twitter post from All Elite Wrestling's official account, a graphic for an upcoming match refers to him as Big Bill.

AEW announced that Big Bill and his colleague from The Firm, Lee Moriarty, are set to be in tag team action on this Friday's episode of "Rampage."

Bill made his AEW return on the August 31 episode of "Rampage," where he aligned himself with the leader of The Firm, Stokley Hathaway. Before Bill's return in August, he had last been seen in AEW on the May 4 edition of "Dynamite," where he was Wardlow's mystery opponent.

It's interesting to note that since Bill's AEW return, he has not had a match, but has been ringside for matches featuring other members of The Firm. The December 9 edition of "Rampage," will be Bill's first AEW match since he was defeated by Wardlow in May.

Before AEW, Bill was a former WWE Superstar who worked under the ring name Big Cass. He teamed with former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore. They were a popular tag team in "NXT" and made their main roster debut on "Raw" after WrestleMania 32. Bill was released from WWE in June 2018. A few years later, Bill made his Impact Wrestling debut at last year's Rebellion pay-per-view. His final Impact match aired back in June.

Other matches set for this Friday's "Rampage," include Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. Athena is set for action, Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic title, and Hikaru Shida will defend her Regina Di Wave Championship against The Bunny.