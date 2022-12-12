Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.

"Seth Rollins is a damn good worker," said Flair. "He's mad at me because I've been up and down with his wife, but I don't care. He's good, but he ain't me. I got no problem saying that. He walked right by at an autograph session, and I thought, 'You gotta be kidding me, because of you and Becky and this 'Man' trademark, you're gonna ignore me, pal? Wow.'"

"I looked over at The Undertaker and I said, 'I guess I'm in a timeout.' Everybody should take their wife's side in any debate there is. You're gonna take their side and I understand that as long as it's come and gone, but that was a sensitive point for me."

Flair ended on a more positive note, saying that he's not angry at Rollins, and also reiterating how he's a great worker. He praised Rollins for his matches against Cody Rhodes from earlier this year and said that their bouts were "two of the best matches of the year."

On next week's "WWE RAW," Rollins is set to face Bobby Lashley in a match to determine the #1 contender for Austin Theory's United States title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.