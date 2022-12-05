WWE Announces How It Will Decide Austin Theory's Next US Title Challenger

A week from now, Austin Theory will find out who the next challenger will be for his United States Championship. WWE officially announced that Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bobby Lashley will battle each other next week on "Raw" in a #1 contenders match for the U.S. Title shot. This comes a week after Rollins declared his intention to reclaim the title.

But it turns out he's not the only one. Lashley confronted Rollins on Monday night's episode of "Raw," and made it clear that he also has his eyes set on the gold. The two engaged in a war of words before tensions reached a boiling point. The two men snapped and started brawling around the ring. Officials came to separate the two, but not before WWE producer Petey Williams got caught in the crossfire and ate an inadvertent spear from Lashley. Whether "The All Mighty" will face repercussions from officials is yet to be revealed.

Theory shocked many fans when he won the U.S Title by defeating Rollins and Lashley at Survivor Series War Games. Since his failed Money In The Bank cash-in, Theory has been trying to prove to the WWE Universe that he is the real deal and not just someone who was handpicked to be a star.

Over the past couple of weeks, WWE has been presenting the United States Championship in a more prestigious manner. With both of the company's top titles in Roman Reigns' grasp and mostly appearing on "SmackDown," stars on "Raw" needed something to fight for. So the new booking has elevated the importance of the U.S. Title, having it in the main event on "Raw" and being sought after by the top superstars of the brand.