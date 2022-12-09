John Morrison Set To Return To Major Wrestling Promotion In 2023

Former WWE star John Morrison is set to return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) at the MLW Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 7.

Now going by the name Johnny Fusion, the veteran wrestler last competed for MLW at MLW's War Games event back in September 2018. Shortly after that match, the former Johnny Impact captured the IMPACT World Championship from Austin Aries at Bound for Glory 2018 and had a 7-month reign as champion until dropping the title to Brian Cage. He would subsequently join WWE in 2019 until his release from the promotion last November.

Since his WWE release, Fusion has kept himself busy wrestling for promotions such as AEW, AAA, NEW Wrestling, WrestleCade, GCW and PROGRESS. His last AEW match was against Miro on the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles.

While MLW has not announced Fusion's opponent for January 7, the promotion has teased potential future match-ups against the likes of MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu and Davey Richards. MLW has also hinted at the possibility of Fusion reuniting with Dario Cueto, the on-screen authority figure on Lucha Underground during Fusion's time as Johnny Mundo. Cueto now goes by the name Cesar Dran and is a matchmaker for Azteca Underground, a supercard that pits wrestlers from MLW against luchadores from The Crash Lucha Libre.

MLW's press release has also teased the possibility of Fusion and his wife, MLW Women's World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, forming an on-screen power couple in 2023. "The scenarios are endless as Johnny Fusion readies to hit the ring in Philadelphia," added the statement.

Other matches announced for MLW Blood & Thunder include MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. DragonGate's YAMATO and Jacob Fatu vs. DragonGate's Ben-K.