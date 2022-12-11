Apollo Crews Confirms Big Moment In WWE NXT Vignette Was Real

Apollo Crews appeared in a segment with Bron Breakker on the 12/6 episode "WWE NXT." It was a unique scene in which the two babyfaces went fishing and engaged in friendly banter ahead of their upcoming "NXT" title match at NXT Deadline. During the segment, Crews was able to catch a fish while Breakker was not, potentially hinting at what might happen at Saturday's show.

Even though the segment was scripted, Crews told Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor, Nick Hausman, that the catch was very much real. "I actually caught the fish. What's funny is, Bron taught me how to fish literally at that moment, and that day, he taught me how to fish. Never been fishing before," Crews said.

"The moment I cast that thing out, right? Boom. I'm just not thinking anything of it. I felt a little tug. I was like, 'Yo, I think I got one.' He's like, 'Reel it in.' I'm like, 'Okay.' I have no idea what I'm doing, but I just [bring] this thing in. And I was like, 'Wow, this is great.' It was very exhilarating, though ... I didn't realize that I'd get that kind of a rush from catching a fish."

He found fishing to be a lot more enjoyable than he expected, and the thrill and peaceful environment may entice Crews to go fishing again. But now, he must turn his attention to Deadline as he is set to face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship -– a goal he hopes to accomplish before his current NXT run is over.