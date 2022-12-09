Update On Health Of Barry Windham

Earlier this week, 62-year-old Barry Windham was admitted to the hospital following a "massive" heart attack. As a result of the life-threatening occurrence, his family launched a GoFundMe page in order to help with the bills. Windham's niece, Mika Rotunda, also the sister to Bray Wyatt, tweeted out: "Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I'm grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone! There absolutely is power in prayer." Thankfully, it appears that Windham is on the road to recovery.

Throughout Windham's career, he commonly played a villain, most famously as part of one of the greatest factions in wrestling history, the Four Horsemen. In 2012, Windham's name was etched in WWE history forever as he was inducted into their Hall of Fame. His 2012 induction did not come as a singles star, but as a member of the faction alongside Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Ric Flair, and JJ Dillon. Most of Windham's success came in the form of tag team and mid-card championships, however, he was able to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on one occasion in 1993 as a part of WCW.

Windham's nephews Wyatt and Bo Dallas have both found success in the wrestling business, with Wyatt becoming a three-time World Champion in WWE; Dallas has won the "WWE NXT" Championship and even held the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship once alongside Curtis Axel. Windham's brother-in-law is Mike Rotunda, father to Dallas and Wyatt. Rotunda was in the professional wrestling business for years as well, most famously working under the IRS gimmick while in WWE.