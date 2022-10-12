WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To Bray Wyatt's Return And Sends Him A Warning

Former WWE and WCW star Mike Rotunda has always had a reliable sense of humor. Now, the longtime producer and in-ring talent has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the recent return of his son, Bray Wyatt, as well as fitting in a humorous reference to his former onscreen character.

"Great to see my son back in WWE, but nobody is safe come April," Rotunda wrote. "Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp."

Rotunda spent the earlier days of his career wrestling under his real name, sometimes with a slight variation that would see him called Rotundo instead. However, when he returned to the WWF in the early 1990's, Rotunda became tax collector Irwin R. Schyster, or IRS. He spent much of his time chastising both fellow wrestlers as well as fans, encouraging them to keep up with their taxes.

In addition to being the father of both Wyatt and Bo Dallas, Rotunda's own father-in-law is the legendary Blackjack Mulligan, which also makes fellow wrestler Barry Windham his brother-in-law. Because of that, both Wyatt and his younger brother grew up around the wrestling business, eventually going on to become stars in their own right.

After a great deal of anticipation, Wyatt made his return to the WWE this past Saturday at Extreme Rules after having been shockingly released last year. He is scheduled to appear at this week's "WWE SmackDown," where fans should hopefully find out more about his intentions and, perhaps, the rumored stable known as the Wyatt 6.