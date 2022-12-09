Matt Hardy Teases Return Of Former Gimmick In AEW

Back in 2016, Matt Hardy debuted the "Broken" gimmick that took a life of its own and, at the time, provided Hardy's employers Impact Wrestling some much-needed spotlight. From "The Final Deletion" cinematic match to new catchphrases such as "Delete," Hardy's new character became a huge hit with wrestling fans. Even former-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon allowed the former ECW Champion to portray a similar character on WWE programming following his return to the company in 2017. Hardy has now commented on whether the gimmick could be reprised once again in AEW.

"If 'Broken' Matt comes back, he will be very different," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "It'll be a different version of a 'Broken' Matt that I don't think we've ever seen before; he'll be much more suited to fit into the climate of AEW currently."

Hardy made his debut for All Elite Wrestling in March 2020 following the expiration of his WWE contract. The multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion would initially play the "Broken" character upon his arrival in Tony Khan's promotion. However, Khan later revealed that he was not a fan of the gimmick and the "Broken" persona was seemingly deleted forever. After the gimmick was dropped, Hardy returned to AEW television as "Big Money" Matt, and later reunited with his brother Jeff to reform The Hardys. Hardy last participated in the 2022 "Dynamite" Diamond Battle Royale on the December 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

