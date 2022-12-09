The Miz Serenaded With Boos At LA Rams Game

Whether he's in a wrestling ring or on the football field, The Miz knows how to attract the boo birds. This past Thursday night, the featured NFL game, which streamed on Amazon Prime, was the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. The game was held inside SoFi Stadium, the home of this year's WrestleMania 39 two-night event.

The Miz was on the field being interviewed, and despite wearing a Rams jersey, did not curry favor with the crowd. As Miz was talking, fans inside SoFi Stadium showered the former two-time WWE World Champion with boos. Never one to waver from a hostile crowd, The Miz took to his Twitter account to embrace the atmosphere, "70,000 people boo'ing, sounds like we're ready for #WrestleMania," The Miz said. This won't be the first time WWE makes the trip to California for WrestleMania. WWE has been to the state six times for its biggest show of the year. The company has made three trips to Los Angeles, two trips to Anaheim, and a stop at Santa Clara for "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

No matches have been announced for WrestleMania 39's card so far, although speculation has run rampant on what could transpire at the two-night premium live event. A recent report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer claimed WWE has discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns pulling double duty. One idea being floated around is to have Reigns, who is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, face Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson one night, and Cody Rhodes the other. Either way, it's likely The Miz will end up in some kind of featured bout.