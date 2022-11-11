Nick Khan Reportedly Utilizing Connections For WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE's decision to hold WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles is inspiring co-CEO Nick Khan to seek out his show business and sports friends for an appearance during the event. Dave Meltzer's latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Khan is working to brighten up the event, scheduled for April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium, with A-list stars.

"What we do know about Mania is that they are trying to get a lot of celebrity involvement in the show with the theme of being from Hollywood, and the mainstream attention that comes from celebrities being there," Meltzer wrote. "It was noted to us that Nick Khan has a lot of connections from his days as an agent with people in sports and entertainment." WWE has reportedly been in talks to lure back two of its former superstars who are now big screen idols: John Cena, who has been absent from the ring since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE's SummerSlam event in 2021, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who stated he loved the idea of meeting Reigns at WrestleMania while cautioning that there were "just so many other variables that have to come into play."

Celebrities have been part of WrestleMania ever since the event launched in 1985, with Mr. T becoming Hulk Hogan's tag team partner while Cyndi Lauper, Muhammad Ali, Liberace and the Rockettes brought additional star power to the show. Over the years, many entertainers and athletes have been part of the WrestleMania mayhem, ranging from Alex Trebek's stint as a ring announcer at WrestleMania VII to "Jersey Shore" star Snooki wrestling a tag team match at WrestleMania XXVII to Rob Gronkowski pinning Mojo Rawley to become 24/7 champion at WrestleMania 36.