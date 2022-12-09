Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy's Situation

The Hardy Boyz seemed poised to capture their first AEW gold in June, scheduled to take on the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a stipulation quite familiar to Matt and Jeff, a ladder match. Before that match could officially commence, however, Jeff Hardy ended up in legal trouble in Florida, racking up his third DUI in ten years in the state, among other charges. As a result, Hardy was arrested and was set to await trial.

In the latest update on Jeff's situation, Hardy's pre-trial hearing was delayed a third time per a motion filed by Hardy's attorney — which was later approved by the judge. Now, if the course remains on the right track, Hardy will finally appear before the judge on December 21. Jeff's brother, Matt, recently opened up about his brother's ongoing legal situation. "He's basically doing the same thing he's been doing," Matt revealed on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "He's doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get to where he needs to be in life. More or less, we've just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward. So that's kind of where we're at with Jeff and we're hoping that happens sooner rather than later."

Matt continued, saying his brother "seems to be in a really good place" now, which he described as a "very nice and refreshing" change. While Jeff, Hardy is set for his upcoming pre-trial hearing, Matt is hopeful to "get him back to where he belongs," noting that a return to professional wrestling would make him "very happy."