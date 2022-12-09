Booker T Clarifies Whether He Was Approached About A Last Match At Starrcast

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has cleared the air on whether or not he was approached by Conrad Thompson about doing a "Last Match." Thompson recently told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that any claims made that he approached Booker about having a "Last Match" are false.

Whole hosting his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker confirmed that he was approached about a "Last Match" at Starrcast, but it wasn't Thompson who reached out. He also answered the question of whether or not he believes it was indeed someone affiliated with Starrcast who gauged his interest, "I would think they were affiliated," Booker said. "I don't 100 percent know. Let's just say that." Thompson told Hausman that a miscommunication with Booker regarding a scheduled 2019 Starrcast appearance may have shut the door on any potential dealings between the two down the road. Booker discussed whether or not working with Thompson in the future is possible.

"Posing a question like that for Conrad, and for Conrad to think I turned him down in that way, and then for Conrad to say him and I may not work together, maybe we will work together one day, I don't know," Booker said. "I'm open for suggestion. I'm always open for business." There doesn't appear to be heat between Booker and Thompson. In fact, Thompson praised the former five-time WCW Champion for all that's he's done in his career, as well as the success of his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, and his podcast.

