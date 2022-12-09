Jimmy Korderas Questions How AEW Setup ROH Final Battle Match

FTR failed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships in the main event of "AEW Dynamite" this week. Their night then went from bad to worse as afterward the Gunns appeared on-screen to inform them that they will be back in action this Saturday. The ROH World Tag Team Champions will be defending their gold at Final Battle against their rivals the Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar Match, marking their third encounter in ROH this year.

While there's certainly plenty of excitement surrounding both teams running it back again, former WWE Official Jimmy Korderas pointed out that "the little things matter," on his latest "Reffin Rant," as the Briscoes weren't delivering the message themselves.

"It was announced that match at the PPV is now going to be a Double Dog Collar Match, which is cool," he said. "But the Briscoes weren't the ones who announced it ... Yes, I get The Gunn Club has an issue with The Acclaimed, so why are they announcing the match for the Briscoes against FTR? To me, that made a little, no sense, not little sense, no sense at all. Gotta pick up the game, guys."

Austin and Colten Gunn have had issues with both the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and FTR lately, and many thought that they might end up challenging Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler themselves. While not the case, Tony Khan used them to get the message across to FTR for the Final Battle encounter, which was likely done because Warner Bros. Discovery does not want the Briscoes on their airwaves due to homophobic remarks made by Jay Briscoe made in the past.

