FTR Gets Huge Stipulation Match At ROH Final Battle

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR have been on quite a run in 2022, capturing gold for Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AAA. Last night on "AEW Dynamite," the duo faced off against The Acclaimed in the show's main event in an attempt to become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. FTR came up short in the hard-fought battle, and following the match, Austin and Colton Gunn appeared onscreen to offer up some "Christmas presents" to FTR.

Many expected The Gunns, who have been butting heads with FTR as of late, to get involved in the main event, but that didn't turn out to be the case. In fact, the team didn't even announce themselves as FTR's opponents for this weekend's Ring of Honor pay-per-view, Final Battle. Instead, the brothers read off a Christmas card written in blood sent from "Dem Boyz," the Briscoe Brothers, challenging FTR for the PPV. The Gunns then pulled two chained dog collars from a pair of stockings, telling FTR that it will be a Double Dog Collar match.

This will be the third consecutive Ring of Honor PPV that will see FTR and The Briscoes face off. The previous two matches were highly acclaimed; the first took place on April 1 at Supercard of Honor, and saw FTR defeat the Briscoes to become the new Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions. Following that, the teams came to blows at Death Before Dishonor on July 23 in a Two Out of Three Falls match, with FTR victorious once again. The decorated champs will now put their titles on the line against Jay and Mark Briscoe one more time. Will FTR become 3-0 against the Briscoes, or will the brothers finally pick up a victory and reclaim the ROH tag titles?