The Gunns Troll FTR Ahead Of Big AEW Dynamite Match

FTR are set to compete in a major AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Acclaimed on the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite. It will mark their first AEW tag title match in one year since December 8, 2021, although the team has racked up several other tag team titles from ROH, AAA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling since then. As of late, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been involved in a brooding rivalry with Austin and Colten Gunn. As FTR prepare for their big title match, The Gunns sent a trolling message of their own.

On Wednesday, Austin tweeted a video of himself and Colten mocking FTR's entrance. With FTR's theme song playing over the video, Austin sported a bald cap and fake moustache to portray Harwood, while Colten donned a wig to portray Wheeler. After they did FTR's signature hug on the stage, Austin acted drunk and fell over. The tweet was also captioned with, "Tonight. All or nothin'. Blah, blah, watch Dynamite."

FTR's future in AEW is uncertain as Harwood recently revealed that their contracts are up around April 2023. Harwood acknowledged the speculation about their futures on Wednesday by tweeting, "Lots of speculation about our future, but we're only thinking about tonight. 2022 was great. None of it matters if we don't win. We have to do this. We have to succeed. Top Guys, out." If FTR beat The Acclaimed on Wednesday, it would mark their second AEW World Tag Team Championship reign while adding a fourth title to their current collection.