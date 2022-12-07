Dax Harwood Acknowledges Speculation About FTR's Future

The future is uncertain for FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. That's because the tag team's deals with AEW will be up around the end of April 2023, as Harwood recently revealed during an interview. It's unclear what the duo will end up doing, with Harwood even suggesting they could take a year off from working for any major promotion in favor of working their own, independent schedule.

Of course it's only December, and while Harwood acknowledged that people are wondering about what's next for FTR, a tweet from him on Wednesday morning revealed there's more pressing things on FTR's mind.

"Lots of speculation about our future, but we're only thinking about tonight," Harwood tweeted. "2022 was great. None of it matters if we don't win. We have to do this. We have to succeed. Top Guys, out."

Harwood is of course talking about FTR's match tonight on "AEW Dynamite," where he and Wheeler will challenge The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Not only would a victory make FTR the second two-time AEW World Tag Champions in history, joining The Young Bucks, but it also would make them the first team to ever simultaneously hold the AEW, IWGP, AAA, and ROH tag team titles .

It might be the last opportunity FTR has to hold all four titles. The duo does not yet have a match at ROH Final Battle on Saturday, but is expected to be added to the card. FTR also has defenses of the AAA and IWGP tag team titles on the horizon. Harwood and Wheeler are scheduled to defend the AAA titles on December 28 against Dragon Lee and Dralistico, and they'll face the winner of New Japan's World Tag League tournament at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.