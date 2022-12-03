AEW Announces Next Tag Title Defense For The Acclaimed

After The Acclaimed successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Swerve in Our Glory at AEW Full Gear 2022, many have been wondering what is next for the beloved champions. After teasing a challenge against "the best tag team in AEW" in a backstage segment on this past week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Max Caster and Anthony Bowens called out their next challengers on "AEW Rampage."

The Acclaimed, accompanied by "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn, made their way to the ring on "AEW Rampage" to announce their next challengers. The trio was quickly interrupted by two teams currently seeking the AEW World Tag Team Championships. First, The Firm's Colten and Austin Gunn threw their hats in the ring, suggesting that they reignite their feud with The Acclaimed from earlier this year. Then, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, accompanied by Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, laid down their challenge for the tag team belts. Both teams were promptly shut down by The Acclaimed before FTR marched out to the ring and accepted the champions' challenge.

The match between FTR and The Acclaimed was later made official for the December 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite" and will be the champions' fourth title defense. As for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, who hold the ROH, IWGP, and AAA tag team titles, the match will mark their first shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships in nearly a year. FTR last challenged for the AEW belts on the December 10, 2021, episode of "AEW Rampage, when they lost to the Lucha Brothers.