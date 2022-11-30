Dax Harwood Discusses Possibility Of FTR Becoming Free Agents

For nearly three years, we have seen FTR tear up the tag team division in All Elite Wrestling. Winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship within their first year in the company, FTR proved they meant business, but what's next for the team when their AEW contracts expire next year?

"We've thought about, what if we just take a year off TV?" Dax Harwood told Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp.

Harwood opened up about some of the time FTR has recently spent away from the grind of nationally televised pro wrestling, including Big Time Wrestling's event earlier this year, where the duo took on the Rock 'n' Roll Express and this past weekend, when FTR teamed with the returning Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

"You might not see us mainstream, but it's so we can rest our bodies," Harwood said, "and two, so we can do things that make us happy and bring us joy."

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler first came together as The Revival in 2015 in WWE's "NXT" brand, while it was under the direction of WWE Hall of Famer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"He put the tag belts on a relatively unknown, relatively unproven tag team and let us run," Harwood recalled.

The Revival stayed in "NXT" until 2017 when they were called up to WWE's main roster. Frustration over their creative direction led to them parting ways with the company in April 2020.

"When we were ready to go, Tony Khan was there to pick us up. So I got loyalty to both of them. [Khan and Hunter]"

