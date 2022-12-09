Chris Jericho Addresses Situation Surrounding AEW All Out

Chris Jericho had quite the eventful year in 2022 and he looked back on the highs and lows on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho." "The Ocho" brought up the tumultuous events that went down during AEW All Out weekend. The chaos of it all occurred while he was working a program with Bryan Danielson.

"We were fighting for our lives at that time," Jericho said about the company, not mentioning CM Punk by name, but certainly referencing the infamous "Brawl Out" incident. "There was so much bad publicity on the company and kind of a black cloud, a haze over it, and dude, we were fighting back. We kind of took charge, [Jon Moxley] and Bryan and I and let them know the sky wasn't falling, that things happen, and we gotta keep the show rolling. Jericho brought up how the two stops in Albany and Buffalo really helped the company to refocus and his second match with "The American Dragon" really helped to set the tone for the company moving forward.

"Having that match with Bryan Danielson was one of them and I remember after working with Bryan the first time, I was like, 'Where have you been all my life? Like how crazy has it been that we've been working together in this business but never actually having matches like this." It was during that time when Jericho had an eight-week streak of wrestling matches on television, many being ROH World Championship defenses. "This year I think I've wrestled double the amount of matches I've had in the last five years."