Jericho Reveals Who Almost Challenged Him For The ROH Title

Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho, who has taken to calling himself "The Ocho" based on the number of different world titles he's won, has had a banner year. After returning from a near-death experience with a blood clot at the tail end of 2021, Jericho got in excellent shape and has been performing at a top level throughout 2022. In recent months, since defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH belt, Jericho has held open challenges, giving any previous Ring of Honor champions a shot at the title. So far, he's faced the likes of Dalton Castle, Colt Cabana, and Bandido. On the most recent episode of "Talk Is Jericho," the AEW star revealed several other names who were under consideration to be brought in as challengers.

"So we were looking for one more Ring of Honor former champion to work with leading into Final Battle," Jericho said. "We had a couple of ideas. One was PCO ... but he wasn't available. The other idea we had was Chris Hero, but he wasn't available either, ... and same thing with Dragon Lee." Other ideas floated around included Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, and Jay Lethal. However, the opponent for that night wound up being New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Tomohiro Ishii, in a match that Jericho described as possibly his favorite of 2022.

Jericho is scheduled to face Castagnoli tomorrow afternoon at Final Battle with the Ring of Honor World Championship on the line. If Castagnoli loses, he'll be forced to join the Jericho Appreciation Society and become a "sports entertainer." On the other hand, if Castagnoli wins, it will bring a decisive end to the "Ring of Jericho" era.