President Of AEW Broadcast Networks Gone From Warner Bros. Discovery

An executive at Warner Bros. Discovery who was a major advocate from AEW is now out of the company.

Variety reports that Nancy Daniels, a longtime executive with Discovery, was removed from her position on Friday, duties that included content oversight for TNT and TBS.

It was back in May where Tony Khan had high praise for Daniels who he first got to meet right after the merger of the two companies. "It was the most exciting and exhilarating meeting I've had in my life and I've never felt better about the future of the company and more safe about what's happening here," Khan said about his experience. "I feel really good about Warner Brothers Discovery, to have such strong management. Nancy Daniels, such a strong leader, she was really cool. I flew out to LA and back to meet Nancy Daniels, along with her team."

"Nancy has been such a terrific leader and partner at our company for 15 years," said WBD Network Chief Kathleen Finch in the memo released to staff on Friday. Another executive to depart today was Scott Lewers who Khan also credited back in October. Lewers was in charge of series expansions and tentpole programming. Both he and Daniels were big players in incorporating WBD properties into the AEW product including "House Of The Dragon" and "Shark Week."

The new individual overseeing TBS and TNT will be Jason Sarlanis, whose specialty was in crime content with Warner Bros Discovery. Previously, he worked at ABC and E! Entertainment.