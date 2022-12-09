Booker T Addresses Sasha Banks Reports
Booker T believes that if Sasha Banks is returning to professional wrestling, she should make haste. With PWInsider reporting Banks will be a part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Japan, Booker weighed in on the matter during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame."
"I don't know how to react to it as far as I don't know if she's still under contract with WWE," he said. "I don't know if Sasha has wrestled in Japan before, but I'm gonna tell you right now, to be able to have that experience just one time, even if was bartered by WWE. 'Hey, you wanna get your feet wet?' I don't know but it's definitely cool for her."
"I'm sure Sasha would have an awesome, awesome time working with Kairi Sane over here," Booker said, mentioning a potential opponent.
If Banks were to return at Wrestle Kingdom it will come eight months after she last performed in WWE before walking out of the company alongside Naomi in May.
Rush To Return?
"The hourglass, the sand is running out," Booker continued. "Sasha needs to get back in the ring and she needs to do it relatively quick, that's just my opinion unless she just wants to do something else, but I just think the time is right for Sasha to get back on television right now."
Booker noted how addictive that spotlight is and he said that both Naomi and Banks would make sense returning to WWE in a major storyline surrounding the WWE Women Tag Team Championship.
"I want to see them back in the company, but it's not something I'm really going to hold my nose if they don't show back up. Those ladies are taking care of their business, they're probably living their best lives right now.
