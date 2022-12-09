Booker T Addresses Sasha Banks Reports

Booker T believes that if Sasha Banks is returning to professional wrestling, she should make haste. With PWInsider reporting Banks will be a part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Japan, Booker weighed in on the matter during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame."

"I don't know how to react to it as far as I don't know if she's still under contract with WWE," he said. "I don't know if Sasha has wrestled in Japan before, but I'm gonna tell you right now, to be able to have that experience just one time, even if was bartered by WWE. 'Hey, you wanna get your feet wet?' I don't know but it's definitely cool for her."

"I'm sure Sasha would have an awesome, awesome time working with Kairi Sane over here," Booker said, mentioning a potential opponent.

If Banks were to return at Wrestle Kingdom it will come eight months after she last performed in WWE before walking out of the company alongside Naomi in May.