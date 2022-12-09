Anoa'i Family Member Set To Challenge For MLW Gold

The world of Major League Wrestling never stops, and apparently, neither does the Anoa'i family when it comes to wrestling. Roman Reigns has spent over two years now as WWE Universal Champion, as well as nearly a year as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. So it would make sense that another member of the family, and an MLW star, would be looking to add gold to the family collection.

In a press release posted on its website, MLW announced that Lance Anoa'i, a cousin of Reigns and The Usos, will be challenging for the MLW World Tag Team Championship at the company's upcoming Blood & Thunder event in Philadelphia. Anoa'i will team with fellow Samoan Swat Team member Juicy Finau to take on the champions Hustle & Power, consisting of Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka.

A twelve-year veteran, Anoa'i signed with MLW in 2018 but disappeared from the company after April 2019. He appeared on "WWE Raw" soon after, losing to Shane McMahon, but ultimately didn't sign with WWE, and would later take the year off from wrestling in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anoa'i resumed wrestling in 2021 and returned to MLW at Battle Riot III during that same year. He has since resumed making regular appearances for the promotion in 2022, including forming the team with Finau. It will be the duo's first attempt at winning tag team gold in MLW, as well as Hustle & Power's third title defense overall.