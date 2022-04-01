New MLW Tag Team Champions were crowned during Thursday’s episode of MLW Fusion.

EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman defeated 5105 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) for the MLW Tag Team Titles.

Before losing tonight, Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie had held the titles since November 6, 2021, after they defeated Los Parks at War Chamber.

EJ Nduka signed with Major League Wrestling back in June 2021 after his WWE release. Calvin Tankman has been with MLW since June 2020.

Who’s @EjTheJudge partner in this main event for the World tag team championships against 5150? It’s none other than #HeavyweightHustle @CalvinTankman. #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/5eaHEPQO5u — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022

What goes up comes down HARD as @EjTheJudge sends @DannyLimeLight up high into the air.#MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/M1EugT1E12 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 1, 2022

