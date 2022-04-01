New MLW Tag Team Champions were crowned during Thursday’s episode of MLW Fusion.

EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman defeated 5105 (Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie) for the MLW Tag Team Titles.

Before losing tonight, Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie had held the titles since November 6, 2021, after they defeated Los Parks at War Chamber. 

EJ Nduka signed with Major League Wrestling back in June 2021 after his WWE release. Calvin Tankman has been with MLW since June 2020. 

Below are highlights from tonight’s title match:

 

 

 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
YouTube icon.Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. on YouTube.
counter