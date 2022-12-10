WWE Teases Big Angle For Sami Zayn On SmackDown

Is the stage being set for The Bloodline to turn on Sami Zayn?

On the "12/9 WWE SmackDown," The Bloodline members were shown celebrating in their locker room following The Usos' successful title defense against The Brawling Brutes. During the segment, Jey Uso revealed that WWE's top faction had "a real big night" planned for Zayn on the 12/16 episode of the blue brand show, where "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to appear for the first time since Survivor Series.

"I am in awe of you guys," Zayn told The Usos, who successfully defended their titles on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" this week.

Zayn then asked Jey if he was "feeling Ucey," to which Jey responded, "I'm feeling Ucey-Juicey, dawg!"

At this point, Zayn asked his fellow stablemates if they were ready to leave the arena to grab a bite. Just as The Bloodline prepared to leave for dinner, Jey pulled Zayn back and asked him a question.

"You know The Tribal Chief is coming next week, right?" Jey asked Zayn.

"Yeah!" Zayn responded.

"It might be a good idea for you to trim your head and beard."

"Trim my hair? What do you mean? Why? What are you talking about?" a confused Zayn responded.

"Just saying man – after WarGames, with how you've been leveling up every week, I think next week in Chicago is going to be a real big night for you. Yeet? Trim it up."

Although Zayn responded with a "Yeet" to end the segment, he did so reluctantly, which seemed to tease dissension between Jey and Zayn. It's worth noting that Jimmy and Solo Sikoa weren't in the room during the conversation.

Would Reigns and his professed right-hand man, Jey, finally turn on Zayn on next week's show? If so, would the rest of the Bloodline object? Fans on social media are excited about the possibilities, especially with the impending WrestleMania season. For what it's worth, Zayn is one of the odds-on favorites to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match next month and is currently behind only Cody Rhodes and The Rock.