Booker T Comments On Dustin Rhodes' Potential Retirement

All Elite Wrestling star Dustin Rhodes recently announced his plans to retire from professional wrestling, saying that 2023 will be his final year as an in-ring performer. Following the news, Rhodes appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and revealed that his AEW contract will expire in July.

While Rhodes aims for a career closure next year, the wrestler formerly known as Goldust acknowledged that retirement in pro wrestling is rarely permenant. "I don't know if that's going to be it, because when we say we're retiring, we always come back, and we never say never," said Rhodes, 53. His former tag team partner Booker T expressed similar sentiments on a recent edition of "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

"He's never going to retire. We're never going to retire. It's what we do, man," Booker said. "Goldy is going to be back in the middle of that ring somewhere, but on his own time. When he wants to do it, and I understand that, too, especially at this stage of the game." Although the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Rhodes will ever truly retire, he believes he should.

"He should hang em up, you know? Goldy's been doing this [for] a long time," Booker said. "He's been around since the late '80s." Booker added that Rhodes has "done a hell of job" giving back to the next generation of talent in his later wrestling career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.