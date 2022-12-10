Claudio Castagnoli Talks William Regal's AEW Exit And BCC's Future

Earlier this week, Tony Khan confirmed that William Regal will leave AEW and return to WWE when his current contract expires. However, the news of Regal's imminent departure from the company has left the future of the Blackpool Combat Club faction up in the air, with many fans wondering if the faction will disband. However, new ROH World Champion — and BCC member — Claudio Castagnoli has since shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking at the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Castagnoli told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman what he learned from Regal and what fans can expect from the faction moving forward.

"William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. Even with his last lesson, he taught us all a very valuable lesson and, as Mox said last Wednesday [on "AEW Dynamite"], the BCC is here to stay."

According to Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and Castagnoli winning back the ROH Pure and World Championships, respectively, "cemented" the group even more. The former WWE Superstar also told the scrum that the "fun part" has yet to come as no one knows what to expect.

Regal appeared on the latest episode of "Dynamite" and explained why he turned on Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. The former BCC leader revealed that it was his final lesson to the AEW World Champion as he wanted to keep him on his toes and ensure that he remains alert at all times. It remains to be seen if Regal will feature on AEW programming before his contract expires, though he is expected to leave the promotion after the holidays.