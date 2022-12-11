NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Winner Wants To Go Fishing With Bron Breakker

At NXT Deadline, Grayson Waller outlasted Carmelo Hayes, Joe Gacy, Axiom, and JD McDonagh to become the inaugural men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner. The victory now earns him a "NXT" Championship match against Bron Breakker at "NXT New Year's Evil" on the USA Network on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Not only does Waller want his title shot, but it seems he's ready to go fishing with the champ.

Following his victory, Waller took to Twitter to share a picture of himself celebrating with the caption, "Does this mean I get to go fishing with Bron now?" The caption refers to how Apollo Crews went fishing with Breakker on the December 6 episode of "NXT" ahead of Crews' main event title match at Deadline. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels shared on the Deadline post-show press conference that the "NXT" creative team opted to go outside the box with the storyline build to Crews vs. Breakker since they are both babyfaces.

Waller has been positioned as a heel since making his official televised debut when the "NXT 2.0" era began in September 2021. Since then, he's taken part in several marquee matches such as WarGames 2021, the North American Championship Ladder match at NXT Stand and Deliver, and recently a Casket match against Crews at NXT Halloween Havoc. Waller has never faced Breakker one-on-one, nor has he challenged for the "NXT" Championship before. If Waller does beat Breakker on January 10, it will mark his first championship reign ever in WWE.