MJF Lists The AEW Wrestlers Who'll Never Beat Him For The Triple B

MJF made his presence known at UFC 282 this weekend, where he was in attendance to watch the fight between Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett and Jared Gordon. The AEW star also taunted Pimblett on social media and throughout the show, presumably to set up a future fight between the pair. However, MJF's ongoing feud with Pimblett didn't stop him from throwing shade at other members of the AEW locker room.

Prior to boarding his flight to the UFC event, the AEW World Champion took to Twitter and shared a list of wrestlers whom he stated will never be able to defeat him for his championship. In true MJF fashion, he didn't hold back when it came to insulting his colleagues.

The list in question included Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, "Hangman" Adam Page, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli. However, the trash-talking 26-year-old gave each of them a unique nickname. For example, he referred to Page as "Sensitive Cowboy," while Danielson was given the moniker of "The American Dips*** Dragon."

Of course, some of the nicknames that MJF gave to his AEW peers were more mean-spirited. Cole, for example, was referred to as Adam 'My Brain Don't Work, So I Can't Cope' Cole." As of this writing, Cole is out of action following a concussion that he picked up at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and some pundits have speculated that the injury could be career-ending.

That said, MJF didn't go hard on everyone, as Kingston was simply referred to as "Edward." Starks, meanwhile, was once again christened as "The Pebble" after MJF called him that on the previous episode of "AEW Dynamite."