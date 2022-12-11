AEW Fines And Suspends Rush

La Faccion Ingobernable's manager Jose The Assistant revealed on social media that Rush has been fined and suspended for his actions at Saturday's ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

According to Jose's tweet, the La Faccion Ingobernable member will be suspended for a week from AEW. He also noted that the newest La Faccion Ingobernable member and former Dark Order member Preston Vance will not be suspended, because he didn't get "too involved." As noted, Vance joined the stable on the November 25 edition of "AEW Rampage."

Rush and his tag team partner Dralistico were upset over AR Fox and Blake Christian's "controversial" win over them at Final Battle. Fox hit a 450 Splash, though the win was botched since it appeared that Dralistico kicked out in time. After being upset over the botch, Rush and Dralistico brutally attacked Fox and Christian with steel chairs. Rush also attacked the referee.

Final Battle was AEW CEO Tony Khan's second Ring of Honor pay-per-view since he took over the promotion. Several title changes occurred at the event, including Chris Jericho losing the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli, Mercedes Martinez losing the ROH Women's Championship to Athena, and Dalton Castle and The Boys losing the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship to The Embassy's Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona.

Also during the ROH pay-per-view, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) lost their ROH World Tag Team Championship to Jay and Mark Briscoe. Full results of Final Battle are available at this link here.